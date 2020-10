(WTAJ) — Chef Janet DeGennaro joined Studio 814 for our one year anniversary!

Chef Janet used pork chops, stove top stuffing, and apple pie filling in a crock pot to make this delicious fall meal!

The bacon gravy was simple to make as well! Fry up some bacon with some scallions and add a rue of flour and chicken broth!

