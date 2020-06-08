Apple gets patent for social distanced “group selfie” software

Taking a selfie while you’re social distancing is easy– but group selfies– not so much. That is unless Apple builds the software they just got the patent for.

This software would allow you to invite people to be in a group selfie.

Each person would take a photo of their individual self and the software would then remove each person’s actual background to give everyone the same background. The technology would then put everyone together in the same image to form a coherent group picture.

Apple filed for the patent two years ago, but it didn’t go through until early this month.

It is still unclear as to whether or not the company will actually create and market the software.