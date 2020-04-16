Angelina Jolie says to learn the signs for domestic violence & “check in with each other” during pandemic

Angelina Jolie has a message for us all during the Coronavirus pandemic — Check in with each other.

The actress told Time magazine: “Even though we are physically separated from each other under lockdown, we can make a point of calling family or friends.”

Jolie says we should educate ourselves to the signs of stress and domestic violence and know what to look out for. She said to look out for children especially.

Jolie included resources where people can turn for help if they are experiencing a harmful situation at home like the “Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children” and the “Child Helpline Network.”