Famed Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli wowed fans around on the world on what was a very unusual Easter Sunday due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Like most churches, Milan’s Duomo was closed to the public. However, the brilliant tenor took to the stage in the iconic cathedral to perform a special, audience-free concert.

The event was livestreamed for fans across the world via YouTube.

“Ave Maria,” “Amazing Grace” and “Sancta Maria” were among the songs in Bocelli’s repertoire.