Andrea Bocelli to live stream concert on Easter Sunday

If you are looking to celebrate Easter safely during the pandemic, Andrea Bocelli is live streaming a free concert Sunday.



The Italian tenor will be performing sacred songs like “Ave Maria” from the empty Duomo Cathedral in Milan. He will be accompanied only by the cathedral organist.

Bocelli said regardless of people’s faith, he hopes Sunday’s concert will offer healing and hope to millions.

The music icon will be performing for free. Bocelli’s native country of Italy has been hit particularly hard by the Coronavirus.

His foundation has already raised more than $140,000 for Italian hospitals.

The concert will take place on Bocelli’s YouTube channel at 1:00 PM Eastern on Sunday April 12, 2020.