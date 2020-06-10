AMC Theatres to reopen 90% of cinemas next month

AMC Theatres say they are reopening their doors next month.



The company had a net loss of more than $2 billion due to the Coronavirus pandemic but they say they are confident they are taking the necessary steps to open and keep everyone safe.

Some states will require cinemas to limit capacity to 25 percent, at least initially.

Groups will be seated at least six feet apart in a “checkerboard” style, and some theaters may even designate arrival times to make sure there isn’t crowding at the concession stands.