AMC Theatres’ reopening date has been pushed back as COVID-19 cases soar in states across the United States.



The movie chain was originally supposed to open July 15th but Hollywood’s upcoming releases like Disney’s “Mulan” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” were pushed back to the middle of August.

AMC said it expects to open 450 of its more than 600 theaters on July 30, 2020. The company is hoping to be fully operational some time in August.