AMC not sure what the future holds for movie theaters amid Coronavirus shutdown

AMC Theatres said it has “substantial doubt” it can remain in business in its current state.

The theater chain currently has enough money to reopen this summer or later, but they are not sure beyond that.

Due to the Coronavirus closures, the company says it is basically not making any money.

AMC admits even if governments lifted stay-at-home orders and restrictions, its business would still face problems. For instance, studios are not releasing many new films right now, so there isn’t a big draw to head to the movies.