Amazon to start using electric vans, pledges to be Net Zero Carbon by 2040

Amazon is making a bold move!

It’s developing one hundred thousand custom electric delivery vans – the largest order in history. Amazon released a blog post and video showing how much is going into the design and development.

The tech giant has partnered with Rivian, producer of emissions-free electric vehicles. The vehicles will include features like automated emergency braking, an automatic warning system that detects distracted driver behavior, and built-in Alexa integration for drivers to ask for help or use voice commands for packages.  

Amazon expects to start using the electric vans next year, and pledges to be Net-zero Carbon by 2040.

