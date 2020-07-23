“Amazon Scout” electric robot in midst of testing for contact-less delivery

It looks like a runaway cooler on wheels. This is Amazon’s new robot that delivers packages to your door. It’s called the “Amazon Scout.”

The company has been testing the robots out in Washington and California. It’s now expanding field-testing to Atlanta and Franklin, Tennessee, near Nashville.

The “Scout” goes at walking pace, and detours around all sorts of objects on the sidewalk.

Amazon says the fully-electric delivery system will help the company meet it’s goal to for net-zero carbon efficiency by 2040.