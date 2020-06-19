Amazon: Portable Urinals could be the summer’s next “must buy”

This summer’s “must buy” item could end up being portable urinals?



Allegedly searches for urinal bags on Amazon has increased 500% in the past six weeks.

A urinal bag is a plastic bag you can bring anywhere to relieve yourself. Additionally, chemicals inside the bag turn the liquid into an “odorless solid” you can throw away anywhere.

So why the surge in popularity?

One theory is COVID-19 fears are making many people avoid public restrooms. Americans are also taking more road trips and camping instead of flying.