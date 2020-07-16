Amazon “Dash Cart” displays subtotal cost as you shop

A shopping cart designed by Amazon is hoping to make the trip to the grocery store a lot easier. The “Dash Cart” looks like a regular shopping cart but bulkier. It can handle medium to small groceries and displays the subtotal cost through a built in screen.

The computer sensors on the cart are able to scan the items picked out.

Shoppers can skip the check out line and head straight for the exit — because the price of the groceries will be automatically charged to a credit card linked to an Amazon account.

Amazon is launching the “dart cart” at various locations in California later this year.

