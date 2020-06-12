Amazon and its subsidiary company Ring will no longer provide facial recognition technology to the police

Amazon says they will no longer provide facial recognition technology to the police.



Amazon currently partners with more than 1300 law enforcement agencies through its subsidiary called “Ring.” That relationship gives police surveillance over communities through homeowner doorbell cameras.

Ring said last year it does not govern how police handle or store video evidence.

The tech giant is now saying it wants to give Congress a year to “implement appropriate rules” for police use of facial recognition algorithms. That technology has been shown to more frequently misidentify people of color.