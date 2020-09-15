AMAZING VIDEO: Thousands of ducks flood rice field in Thailand to help eat pests

Goats have been used to eat weeds for parks in New York as of late, but for centuries farmers in Thailand have used ducks to eat pests. After the rice crop was harvested on a farm in the Nakhon Pathom province, a flock of around 10,000 ducks was released from a pen, and they instinctively flooded the fields to devour pests such as snails hiding in the rice stubble.

Drone footage captured the spectacle of the birds zig-zagging across the fields.

This way of raising ducks in rice-growing areas has long been a tradition in the area and other parts of region. The breeder gets to reduce costs to feed the ducks and in return, for the rice farmers the ducks help eat pests from the farm and the farmers can reduce the use of chemicals and pesticides.