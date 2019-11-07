Dottie Miller from Wine Fest PA and Executive Chef Tom Schilling of the Blair County Convention Center stopped by to show off some holiday wines and delicious pierogies. Altoona’s Wine Shine ‘n Pierogi Palooza is Saturday November 9, 2019.
