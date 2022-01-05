Altoona woman creates meal-prep business encouraging community to eat healthier

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — We’re stepping into the new year with new goals and new motivation to create a better you! Eating well can have many benefits to our bodies and overall health. Jennifer Johns decided to create her own business around meal prepping as a way to provide some healthy options for the area, and encourage people to eat better. She used a play on the word ‘venom’ to come up with the name — Zenom Bites.

“I started this during COVID, and since everything was shutting down, I wanted something easy, and accessible especially for food and healthy eating,” says Johns. “I started for a few people and it expanded.”

“Every week is a weekly menu so I do four different meals every week,” says Johns. Jennifer tries to stick to high protein options like chicken, salmon and shrimp.

For tips on how to start meal prepping at home Jenn suggests going in with a simple approach. “I would start very basic,” says Johns. “I always get the 24 oz. containers, it’s better for portion control.” Then Jennifer suggests choosing a vegetable and a carb like rice or quinoa.

“We live in a society that eats a lot of processed food,” says Johns. Jennifer says when she started working out, she realized how important food and nutrition is.

Every week Jennifer updates the menu and encourages people to reach out to place orders.

If you would like to sample some of meals and snacks from Zenom Bites, Jennifer is participating in an event at Everything Natural Under the Sun on Tuesday, January 17th from noon to 4 p.m.

If you have an eating restriction, Jennifer has got you covered, “I also offer gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian meals as well.”

To reach out to Zenom Bites, give Jennifer a call at (814) 327-2891 or message her on Instagram or on their Facebook page.