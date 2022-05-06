ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for a fun way to celebrate mom this year for Mother’s Day? The Wine Shine ‘n Taco Purse Palooza is a perfect outing! It’s this Saturday, May 7th at the Blair County Convention Center with three overlapping sessions for you to choose from:

Session #1: 11:30 to 2:00

Session #2: 1:00 to 3:30

Session #3: 2:30 to 5:00

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Wine Fest PA’s Dottie Miller about the event that includes a wine fest, complimentary 10 oz. wine glass with ticket purchase, purse coupons with the chance to win multiple times an hour, and delicious Mexican food available for purchase created by Chef Tom Schilling and his kitchen team.

For tickets, click here!