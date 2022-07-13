ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local veterans are invited to sign-up for care at the James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona for their enrollment fair on Thursday, July 14.

Veterans are welcome to come to the facility from 10a.m. – 2p.m. where they can meet with enrollment specialists and health officials. Those interested in signing up for care are asked to bring their DD-214 form.

Those who sign up for care that day will also receive a free ticket to the Altoona Curve Baseball game for that night’s game.

The James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center is located at 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona. To learn more information about the services at the hospital click here for their website or call them at (814) 943-8164.