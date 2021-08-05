Altoona TikTok sensation spreads positivity and anti-bullying message

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Kelsi Bergmann from OM Crystal Jewelry in Hollidaysburg is known for her knowledge of crystals and her handmade bracelets, but perhaps what’s taking off even more is her calm reactions to haters online.

Bergmann has over 220-thousand followers on the social media app TikTok under the username BigSexy81. The content ranges from fun moments with her mom in their shop to Kelsi’s responses to people who leave negative, bullying comments on her page.

Kelsi sits down with Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner to talk about her inspiration, and choosing “love and light” on a daily basis.