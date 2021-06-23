Altoona native puts 814 on the map with Miss Pennsylvania win

Former Miss Central Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi won the title of Miss Pennsylvania after competing for 3-days in York, Pa. against 22-other talented women across the state.

Meghan, 26, is an Altoona, Pa. native with a passion for community service, education, and helping others. She says she never could have made it without the support of the people right here in the 814.

Sinisi is founder of From A New Perspective, a non-profit organization that has a mission “to provide assistance to families and individuals on the autism spectrum by identifying resources and promoting autism appreciation through educational efforts in our communities.”

In December, Meghan will compete for Miss America, representing the entire Keystone State!

Sinisi is the second Altoona native to wear the Miss Pennsylvania crown. The first, Jill Shaffer Swanson, Miss Pennsylvania 1981, was born in Altoona, according to Deborah E. Butcher, executive director of the Miss PA Scholarship Foundation Inc.