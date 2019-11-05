Altoona Junior High Football Team rallies around teammate with Autism after AWESOME touchdown!

An amazing sight took place at Mansion Park last week!

Xavier Duse is a defensive tackle for the Altoona Junior High football team who also has Autism. During a game, a ball was tipped into the air and caught by Duse for an interception.

Duse took the interception all the was into the end zone for a touchdown, dragging the opposing quarterback with him.

A sight that would warm anyone’s heart, the team went crazy and rallied around Duse to celebrate his very first touchdown. See the awesome footage in the video above and hear from Duse, his mother, and Coach Damion Luciano on the amazing play.