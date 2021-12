ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Altoona Dance Theatre is presenting “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 18 at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona.

The performance is at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Altoona Dance Theatre, Copy Rite locations in Hollidaysburg, Altoona and Roaring Spring. They can also be purchased at the door.

The Altoona Dance Theatre is at 210 E. Plank Road in Altoona. You can check out a sneak peek of their performance in the video above.