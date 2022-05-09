ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve is getting ready to take on the Somerset Patriots May 10th through May 15th, 2022 at PNG Field. Special highlights include:

Thursday, May 12th at 6:00 pm

Mountain City Game – Keller Engineers

Friday, May 13th at 6:00 pm

Halloween Night @ the Ballpark – Come in Costume! Halloween-themed Fireworks, candy exit giveaway thanks to Blair Candy

Saturday, May 14th at 4:00 pm

Reverse Phil Bobble giveaway (1,000) Peoples

Punxsutawney Phil and Inner Circle will be on-hand

Interesting Game to be had

Sunday, May 15th at 1:00 pm

Olde Tyme Baseball Theme

Foster Child Awareness Day – Adelphoi Village

Ritchey’s Dairy-Free Kids’ Club Game w/ character appearance

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Tickets are available at the PNG Field box office, by visiting Altoonacurve.com, or by calling 877-ninety-nine Curve.