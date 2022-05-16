ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve is back home on the week of Tuesday May 17 to Saturday May 21 as they take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants).

Main Highlights:

Thursday May 19 @ 6:00pm

Mountain City Game – Keller Engineers

Friday May 20 @ 6:00pm

Free Shirt Giveaway – mystery design (Central PA Autism Community, James E Van Zandt VAMC)

Saturday May 21 4:00pm

Mental Health Awareness Night – (Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Blair County System Care)

Green Jersey with purple pinstripes – pinstripes are names of people who died from mental illness

Auctioned off beginning Thursday, ending Saturday at 8pm – proceeds going to LOCAL mental health organizations

Sunday, May 22 @ 1:00pm

Olde Tyme Baseball Theme again

Ritchey’s Dairy Free Kids’ Club Game w/ character appearance

Tickets are available at the PNG field box office, by visiting clicking here, or by calling 877 ninety-nine Curve.