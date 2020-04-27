Altoona Curve and Nuts For You partner to give out free snacks!

Missing snacks from the ballpark? The Altoona Curve and Nuts For You are hear to help!

If you’ve ever been to a ballgame at PNG Field, it’s hard not to catch a whiff of the delicious aroma of Nuts For You’s cinnamon roasted nuts! Thanks to Nuts For You and the Altoona Curve, you can now get your hands on this delicious snack from a safe distance to take home.

From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, the Curve will be handing out free bags of cinnamon roasted nuts and kettle corn! This all leads to the team’s participation in the Illumination Ovation.

Staff members will be equipped with masks and gloves for you to drive through and pick up the free snacks safely and at a distance.