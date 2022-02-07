ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Community Theatre presents “The Great Gatsby” February 10th-13th at the Historic Mishler Theatre. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to director Alice Lyn Oswald, Jake Herbster who plays Nick Carraway, Joe Hess who plays Jay Gatsby, and Kayla Rosas who plays Daisy Buchanan.

Check out “The Great Gatsby” February 10-13, 2022 at the Historic Mishler Theatre. Tickets at AltoonaCommunityTheatre.com or call 814-944-9434. Audience members are encouraged to wear their 1920’s best and have fun with the theme!