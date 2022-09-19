ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with some of the cast members from “She Loves Me” presented by the Altoona Community Theatre.

Anne Diminick is the Director and Choreographer of the production. She hits the 814 Couch with Kristin Franco who plays Amalia Balash and Kayla Rosas who plays Ilona Ritter.

“She Loves Me” is a warm, romantic comedy with a soaring score along with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance. It’s a “romantic, witty, and effervescent musical comedy set in a 1930’s European perfumery where shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, are constantly squabbling on the job. After both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange. But the true identities of their admirers remain unknown. Join Amalia and Georg as they discover their true loves with all the twists and turns along the way.”

Check out “She Loves Me” on September 22-24 at 7:30 pm and September 25 at 2:00 pm at the historic Mishler Theatre.

For tickets head to AltoonaCommunityTheatre.com/shows or call 814-944-9434.

Kayla Rosas performs “Trip to the Library” from the musical “She Loves Me.”