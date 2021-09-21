Altoona artist/author, Rachel DiAndrea publishes children’s book, ‘The Fat Halfie’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local artist, and author, Rachel DiAndrea has recently published her own children’s book, “The Fat Halfie.”

‘The Fat Halfie’ is a true story about one of Rachel’s Haflinger horse, named ‘Annie Fannie.’ The Haflinger horse is known for being short and hefty. In the book, ‘Annie Fannie’ learns to use her features to accentuate her strength and determination to help others.

Rachel created an interactive, free website for kids to learn more about Annie Fannie’s story.

Rachel is also known for her colorful, intricate paintings of pets through her business, PetArtStudios!