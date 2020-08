Imagine going to the desert — alone — for 12 days to write your memoir. That’s what Matthew McConaughey did, and now he’s publishing his work.

The actor spoke about his new endeavor on Instagram recently.

McConaughey says he has been keeping a diary for 36 years and his wife encouraged him to move forward with the project.

The memoir, Greenlights, is now on presale. It will be out October 20, 2020.