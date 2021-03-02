All about dermatology with Penn State Health Medical Group!

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dr. Cassandra Simonetta joined Studio 814 to talk all about dermatology!

Dr. Simonetta is from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine with an office on Benner Pike in State College. Dr. Simonetta stresses the importance of taking care of your skin year-round with daily moisturizing, using sunscreen, and keeping an eye for spots or moles on your skin.

Early detection is KEY against skin cancer! One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70!

Find out more about Penn State Health Medical Group’s dermatology services and all that they offer.