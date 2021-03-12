All about Colon Cancer with Penn State Health Medical Group

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dr. Joel Haight joined Studio 814 to talk all about colon cancer.

Joel Haight, MD is the medical director of Penn State Endoscopy Center located in State College, and serves as assistant professor of Gastroenterology and Hepatology with Penn State College of Medicine. He has been serving patients in the Central Pennsylvania area for nearly three decades.

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths behind lung cancer. Early detection is KEY! 35,000 deaths could be prevented each year if those between ages 50-75 were appropriately screened.

Some signs and symptoms of colon cancer include: abdominal pain, change in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, iron deficiency, and weight loss.

Dr. Haight stresses the importance of knowing your family history — especially if someone in your family has had colon cancer. Conditions that increase your risk include: being older than 50, having a personal history of inflammatory intestinal conditions (Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Syndrome, Hereditary Non-Polyposis Colon Cancer Syndrome, or Ulcerative Colitis/Crohn’s Colitis), a low-fiber diet, lack of exercise, and use of alcohol and tobacco.

A colon cancer screening can help save your life! About 70% of individuals diagnosed with colon cancer — do not show symptoms or have a family history, according to Dr. Haight.

Caucasian individuals should see a doctor for a colon cancer screening by age 50, and African-American individuals should have a screening by age 45, according to the national guidelines.

Find out more about Penn State Health Medical Group’s gastroenterology services and all that they offer.