Two sisters from Huntingdon County are working to publish their second children’s book — this time honoring one of their favorite pastimes: Hartslog Day.

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar sits down with children’s author S. Leighton Kyle and illustrator Katie McCaulley to hear about their new book “Happy Hartslog Day.” They have just until May 13, 2022 to reach their goal of $6,000 for this project. If you’d like to learn more about their campaign, click here.



“Happy Hartslog Day” is an illustrated children’s book based on fall’s favorite day in our town of Alexandria, Pa. “It’s a glimpse of our family and community. It’s a celebration of autumn festivals and togetherness.” Written in a tone similar to ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, “Happy Hartslog Day” is positioned to become a household staple both locally and afar.

If you’d like to learn more about the book, please send an email to noraandgraceco@gmail.com or happyhartslogday@gmail.com, or call 814-321-1997.