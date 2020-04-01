Alcohol sales up 55% from this time last year

If you thought Americans were drinking their way through the Coronavirus pandemic you were right.



According to Nielsen, sales of booze jumped 55% in the third week of March compared to the same time last year.

That was the week several states issued shelter in place orders. Millions of Americans began staying home. Bars and restaurants shut down, and drinkers stocked up on alcohol because lots of liquor and grocery stores stayed open.

According to Nielsen, ready-to-drink cocktails like “spiked lemonades” or canned gin and tonics, grew the most – seeing a 106% jump in sales.

However, alcohol sales could drop in April 2020 if there is a deeper recession.