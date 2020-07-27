Alan Menken becomes latest “EGOT” winner

‘The Little Mermaid’ Composer Alan Menken now has an Emmy, making him a member of an elite group of entertainers.

Menken earned a Daytime Emmy on Sunday for a song he wrote for the Disney Channel’s ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.’ The award makes Menken an ‘EGOT.’

An EGOT is when you have won an ‘Emmy,’ ‘Grammy,’ ‘Oscar,’ and a ‘Tony.’ Menken has 11 Grammy awards including ones for ‘Beauty And The Beast’ and ‘Aladdin.’

He also has 8 Oscars for his compositions for the same films, including ‘The Little Mermaid.’ His Tony is for best original score for ‘Newsies.’

Menken is the 16th person to become an ‘EGOT.’ Others include: John Legend, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrew Lloyd Webber.