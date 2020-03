Lady Gaga confirms the name of her new album is “Chromatica,” and announced it drops on April 10, 2020.



She released a new single, “Stupid Love” on Friday. The new album, produced by Gaga and Bloodpop, will be released through Interscope Records.

Her last album, “Joanne,” came out in 2016.

Since then, Gaga co-starred in the movie “A Star is Born” with Bradley Cooper. She won an Oscar for “Best Original Song” for the song “Shallow.” She also won two Grammys for the song.