AdventureFest 2021: Get Out and Do It!

The U.S. Hotel Tavern and Stuckey Automotive are teaming up for the first-ever AdventureFest this Sunday April 18, 2021.

The new 2021 Buick Envision is inspiring us all to #EnvisionAltoona and all the amazing things happening throughout Central Pennsylvania. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner takes the Buick Envision for a spin and stops by the U.S. Hotel Tavern to chat with Matt Stuckey and Don Delozier about this exciting community event, bringing people together.

With over 40 outdoor recreational businesses and non-profits — you and your family will get the chance to see all Central PA has to offer this summer! From cool outdoor products like the Journeyman Hammock to walking trails all throughout the region, kayaking vendors, and more, you will get a chance to discover things you never knew existed in the “814.”

AdventureFest runs from noon – 4 p.m., rain or shine, in front of the U.S. Hotel Tavern on South Juniata Street in Hollidaysburg and inside of the Hotel’s historic Liberty Hall. Portions of S. Juniata Street will be closed during the Fest to allow exhibitors to set up displays in a safe, socially-distant manner.

It’s is free to attend, and all are welcome! There will be prizes available to win by purchasing a door prize card. All door prize proceeds will benefit the Central PA Humane Society.