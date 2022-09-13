81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa.

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Mallory Pachtman from the Bedford County Humane Society to hear all about Fiona!

Fiona came to the shelter with another pup as a stray. She is a one-year-old pit-mix seeking a forever home. She’s “spunky, sweet, and good with other dogs.”

Fiona has a lot of energy to burn off so an active home with another active dog would be a great fit for her. She has a very friendly demeanor and greets everyone with a smile and tail wag!

For additional information about Fiona, please contact the Bedford County Humane Society at 814-623-8968 any day between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

Check out some of these fun events that support the Bedford County Humane Society:

During the Bedford Fall Foliage, take a break and stop in at Gracie Lou for their Pet Adoption event with the Bedford County Humane Society on October 1, 2022. Select stuffed toys will be available for “adoption” and a portion of the sales from each stuffie will go to the Bedford Humane Society.