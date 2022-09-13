81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa.

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Mallory Pachtman from the Bedford County Humane Society to hear all about Fiona!

Fiona came to the shelter with another pup as a stray. She is a one-year-old pit-mix seeking a forever home. She’s “spunky, sweet, and good with other dogs.”

Fiona has a lot of energy to burn off so an active home with another active dog would be a great fit for her. She has a very friendly demeanor and greets everyone with a smile and tail wag!

For additional information about Fiona, please contact the Bedford County Humane Society at 814-623-8968 any day between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

