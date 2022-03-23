HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you looking to add a fur-ever friend to your family? This 8-month-old beagle mix named “Anchor” could be the perfect pup for you! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Lisa Boland from the Huntingdon County Humane Society to learn more about this smiley, affection dog.

“He’s all puppy. He likes to chew. He does need some help with his house breaking….but he he traveled really well and he’s going make a really great family dog,” said Boland.

Anchor was seized from a home with three other adult beagles. “He didn’t have the best start, but you would never know it now because he just he’s very social,” shared Boland, an animal-lover herself.

Boland reminds viewers that having a puppy is a big responsibility but it’s also very rewarding. If you are interested in setting up a meet-and-greet with Anchor or any of the other pets at the Huntingdon County Humane Society, contact them today!

The Huntingdon County Humane Society, cares about the future of our pets. Through the help of the community and donations they “guarantee that both dogs and cats alike have the resources they need to stay healthy before adoption.” Whether it’s helping through adoption, donations, or volunteering, you can help the Huntingdon County Humane Society make a difference.