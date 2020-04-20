Add a touch of magic to bedtime with a good night message from Mickey!

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Disney is offering a temporary hotline that lets characters say good night to kids. During the month of April, Disney is running a toll-free hotline to hear good night messages from characters, including Mickey, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Daisy Duck, and Goofy.

Families just have to call 1-877-7-MICKEY.

The toll-free hotline will run for a limited time only, so be sure to make your call before the end of the month.

Disney also has a number of entertaining ideas for the home, including downloadable activities for kids.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss