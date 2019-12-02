Actress who played “Rosario” in Will & Grace dies at 83-years-old

Hollywood is mourning the loss of actress Shelley Morrison, most popularly known for her role in “Will and Grace.”

She died Sunday December 1, 2019 from heart failure at a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 83.



Morrison is best known for playing feisty maid Rosario Salazar on the hit sitcom “Will and Grace.” Her character worked for socialite Karen Walker, played by Megan Mullally.



Mullally reacted to the news of Morrison’s passing on social media, thanking her for her friendship and saying that she “will be missed.”