Actress Emma Watson prefers to say she is “self-partnered” as opposed to “single”

Emma Watson talked about turning 30 in a recent interview with British Vogue. She says it took her a long time to realize that she is very happy as a single woman.



However, Watson prefers to call herself “self-partnered” rather than single. She says she came to the realization after feeling stress and anxiety over her milestone birthday.



Watson is best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” film series. She will be playing the role of “Meg” in the highly anticipated remake of “Little Women.”



Watson is also an activist and a former United Nations Goodwill Ambassador advocating gender equality.