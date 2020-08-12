Actor Tony Hale and Dr. Purvi Parikh work to raise awareness for asthma

(WTAJ) — Two-Time Emmy Award Winning Actor, Author and Asthma Patient Tony Hale and Dr. Purvi Parikh of NYU’s Langone Health joined the show to raise awareness for asthma.

Hale has lived with asthma all his life and, in fact, says he doesn’t remember not having it. He says while on family trips and vacations he’d worry about where the nearest hospital was located in case he’d have an asthma attack.

Dr. Parikh explained that not all asthma is the same. There are different causes and factors that impact asthma patients that can be treated specifically. She says there is a free blood test available that can make that determination for you. More information on asthma can be found at easthma.com.