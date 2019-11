Actor Chris Evans says he often thinks about quitting the business. In an interview with “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors,” Evans said — every couple of months he decides he’s done acting.



The Avengers star says he loves what he does but he’s always looking for a way out. He complained about movie studios saying films don’t get to be as free and creative as TV series. He’s not quitting just yet, however. Evans is staring in a new Apple TV series called “Defending Jacob.”