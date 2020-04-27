Academy of Country Music Awards to be held in Nashville for first time ever

The Academy of Country Music Awards show will broadcast from Nashville for first time ever in the show’s 55-year history.



It will be broadcast from three iconic country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe.

As previously announced, Keith Urban is hosting the show for the first time.

The show was originally set to take place April 5, 2020 in Las Vegas, but was postponed because of the Coronavirus crisis.

The show will air on September 16, 2020 on CBS.