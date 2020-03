It’s probably the most famous crosswalk in the world, and it’s getting unexpected touch up because of the Coronavirus.

Abbey Road usually attracts lots of tourists — but now the street is empty due to the United Kingdom’s lockdown, giving city crews a chance to lay down a fresh coat of paint at the famous crossing.

Abbey Road received protected status in the UK in 2010, becoming the first street crossing with the same level of recognition as famous buildings and monuments.