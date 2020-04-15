A Wine Country experience from your own home!

Good news for people who planned to visit Northern California’s famous wineries this spring.



The industry there is holding virtual tastings. Seven businesses in Sonoma and Napa are giving people the wine country experience from the comfort of their own homes.

Those interested can purchase the wineries’ tasting kits online and then join virtual tours to replicate the guided tastings.

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted many vacations this year, and there’s no exact timetable for when it will end. That’s led businesses, like these wineries, to come up with creative ways to entice customers.