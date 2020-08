Christmas is coming early for Dolly Parton fans! Country legend Dolly Parton announced the release of her first holiday album in 30 years.

She’s calling it A Holly Dolly Christmas.

It will include a mix of original songs and holiday standards. Parton is getting some help too on some duets from stars including Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

A Holly Dolly Christmas is set for release October 2, 2020.