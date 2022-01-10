A healthy twist on donuts with Savage Sweets

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As we head into the new year, many people start to reflect on their health and what they’re putting in their bodies. Bethany Hunter decided to start her own business during the pandemic with the goal to offer some healthy treats to the community. That’s when she started ‘Savage Sweets.’

“I’m passionate about health food and I wanted to help people,” says Hunter. That’s why she decided to bring her own business to the area.

Bethany takes dietary restrictions and natural ingredients in mind when it comes to her recipes. “These are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan donuts. They’re for people who maybe have multiple allergies so they’re free from nuts, soy, gluten, dairy and eggs. All of the common allergens. They’re also for people who want to try to be healthier. People who want to enjoy sweets, but they don’t want the heavy, sugary, fried, fatty donuts that make you feel bad afterwards,” says Hunter.

Bethany makes a variety of flavors that switch out throughout the seasons. She makes all of her donuts from her home, and encourages people to reach out to her directly to place orders.

Each donut has its own unique flavor and flare! Bethany walked us through how she decorates the donuts. “I have less waste when I spread it,” says Hunter. “That was people get more of that deliciousness.” Bethany then adds on toppings like, sprinkles, sugar or peppermint pieces to the top while the glaze is still wet.

To find more information on Savage Sweets visit their Facebook page or Instagram.