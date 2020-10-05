A fall frittata with BJC Managing Chef Skylar Diehl!

UNIVERSITY PARK, Centre County, Pa. (WTAJ)– We took a trip over to the Bryce Jordan Center for another mobile edition of 814 Eats.

BJC’s Managing Chef Skylar Diehl showed Jordan a Fall Frittata with potatoes, broccoli and onions. The recipe is one that Chef Diehl shows on the Bryce Jordan Center’s social media pages for you to do at home. You can follow along for more recipes @JordanCenter.

Want to get some of your concession stand favorites for lunch? The Roaring Grill at Portal 33 inside Gate A of the BJC is open weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..

At the grill, you can get some of your Beaver Stadium and BJC favorites like the famous Chicken Tender Basket! Alumni can just smell the memories from that stadium classic!

They also offer specials like Southwestern Chicken Egg Rolls, BBQ Shrimp Quesadillas, Pizza Cones, and much more. For more information, you can check out the dining options on the BJC website.