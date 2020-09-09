A Day At The Park: Buy Here, Thrive Here Event has all things fun & local!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Stacy Hoover from the Blair County Chamber of Commerce about A Day At The Park at Lakemont Park Friday September 11, 2020.

The Buy Here. Thrive Here. initiative continues to create opportunities to help local businesses get back on their feet. The Chamber and Lakemont Park will partner for an outdoor trade show and community stress-free event guaranteed to start everyone’s weekend on a high note. There will be food trucks, music and access to local businesses and products. For more information click here.